Mysterio Gives His Thoughts On 205 Live

12/25/2016

Former WWE/ECW/WCW star Rey Mysterio recently spoke with Title Match Wrestling about various topics and here are the highlights...

On 205 Live:

"That is a blessing from day one. From day one when I started in this business, that was my style; I was flying off the top ropes, and creating new moves as I went along, which is what made my skills better. It made me better, as a talent, as a wrestler, as a person. My fan base grew enormously. Thanks to them for supporting my style, we now have a Cruiserweight division, and you know, they see the high-flying acrobatic, high degree style; the first thing that they say is that, that was Rey Mysterio, he brought this. Not only myself: Psychosis, Juventud Guerrera, and many others. X-Pac was one of the first guys to be doing it when WWF was around, and along came the Hardy’s; they’re all the innovators of the Lucha Libre style."

On ECW Memories:

"That was amazing. The whole experience for me was something out of this world; that fan base, that promotion, the person that ran that promotion. The talent that was part of that promotion, it wasn’t just one thing. It was many things that worked together and made this product so well. So, that only made you, as a newcomer, to come in there and give it all you got. That’s exactly what Psychosis and I did. Keep in mind, before we jumped into ECW for the first time. Dean Malenko, Chris Jericho, [Chris] Benoit, and Eddie Guerrero, were on their way out to WCW, so that left a hot open spot for Psychosis and I to tear the house down. Couldn’t do it no other way."

