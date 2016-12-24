News On Goldberg's 2017 Deal With WWE

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Steve Carrier on 12/24/2016

We previously reported that prior to his match against Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series, Bill Goldberg signed with the company to work through WrestleMania.

Since then, Goldberg has been announced to work the first RAW of 2017 on January 2nd from Tampa. The company has also added Goldberg to the January 23 RAW event from Cleveland at The Q Arena.

Regarding how many dates Goldberg signed for, we have been informed that he has signed for thirteen appearances with the company heading into WrestleMania season. Those appearances include three matches as well – one being the Rumble Battle Royal and a rematch against Brock Lesnar that is rumored for WrestleMania 33.

As we head into the new year, more dates that include Bill are expected to be announced. While not confirmed, it is very possible that he could work the RAW brand pay-per-view event in between the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania event. We will keep you posted as more dates are announced.

