WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > WWE Removes WrestleMania Poll
Posted by Steve Carrier on 12/24/2016 at 09:06 PM

WWE.com posted a poll on their website asking the question about WrestleMania 33: "Which WWE Superstar Do You Want To See In The Main Event?".

AJ Styles easily won the poll, beating out top names including John Cena and The Undertaker handily. The poll was removed several hours after it was posted. Below were the results before it was removed:

40% AJ Styles
12% The Undertaker
10% Finn Bálor
7% Goldberg
5% John Cena
4% Roman Reigns
3% Bray Wyatt / Dean Ambrose / Kevin Owens / Sasha Banks / Seth Rollins
1% Brock Lesnar / Charlotte Flair / The Miz
4% Other

RingSideNews.com - Affiliate of NoDQ







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Young Bucks Comment On Possible WWE Run
  • News On Goldberg's 2017 Deal With WWE
  • WWE Removes WrestleMania Poll
  • Charlotte On The Next Women's Stip Match
  • Corbin's Title Shot; Upcoming NXT Shows
  • XFL Hall of Fame Exhibit Being Created
  • Santino Talks About Problem With Ellsworth
  • Kenny Omega Comments On Possible WWE Run
  • Latest On Chyna's Cause Of Death
  • Sasha Heel Turn; NXT Star/Main Roster
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Roadblock 2016 on December 18th starting at 7:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2016 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]