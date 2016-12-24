Charlotte On The Next Women's Stip Match

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Steve Carrier on 12/24/2016 at 05:19 PM

While speaking to Raute Musick, Charlotte talked about her career and among other topics. When asked about her goals for next year, she stated that she wants to main event WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida and she wants to get better every day.

When asked about her recent Iron Man match against Sasha Banks, she noted that she hasn’t really thought about it. She mentioned that it was an honor to have that match with Banks because she is her kryptonite. She noted that she is looking forward to next year and see who she will be feuding with next.

When asked which historical match that the female Superstars should compete in next, she thinks that it would be awesome to see them compete in a Money in the Bank ladder match.









