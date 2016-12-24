WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Corbin's Title Shot; Upcoming NXT Shows
Posted by Steve Carrier on 12/24/2016 at 12:30 PM

- As seen on Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown Live, WWE decided to put Baron Corbin in the scheduled match next week with Dolph Ziggler and AJ Styles for the WWE World Title.

The reason the company decided to go this route is because they wanted to protect Styles due to the recent ankle injury he suffered a few weeks back. With a third guy in the match, it will be a lighter workload for Styles during the match.

- While WWE didn’t schedule tapings for the next two week’s of NXT episodes, the WWE Network will feature two hour specials from the company’s recent events in Osaka, Japan and Melbourne, Australia.

December 28th episode of NXT will feature:

* WWE NXT Champion Samoa Joe vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
* WWE NXT Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Nis Jax
* WWE NXT Tag Team Champions DIY vs. Akira Tozawa & Yoshihiro Tajiri
* Liv Morgan & Aliyah v. Billie Kay & Peyton Royce
* Oney Lorcan vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

The January 4th episode of NXT will feature:

* WWE NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Samoa Joe in a steel cage
* WWE NXT Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Peyton Royce
* Bobby Roode & Elias Samson vs. Buddy Murphy & Tye Dillinger
* WWE NXT Tag Team champions DIY vs. TM-61
* Ember Moon vs. Liv Morgan vs. Billie Kay
* Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Wesley Blake
* The Revival vs. Riddick Moss and Tino Sabatelli
* Oney Lorcan vs. Patrick Clark

