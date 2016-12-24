WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Santino Talks About Problem With Ellsworth
Posted by Steve Carrier on 12/24/2016 at 10:17 AM

Former WWE star Santino Marella appeared on episode 384 of The Steve Austin Show to talk about various topics and here are the highlights...

On performers like James Ellsworth giving kids unrealistic expectations about making a living in pro wrestling:

"I have a couple of kids who are great, talented, 5'11", 6'0". You can't walk around and show up at 160 [lbs.]. You can't 'Santino Marella' show up at 138 lbs. Just, you're going to get hurt and I'd be doing you a disservice if I said you wouldn't. And I've become brutally honest with these guys. There [are] guys like, right now, James Ellsworth or Spike Dudley, and just having them kept that hope alive, so there is a chance because those guys have been there and from time to time they get these little, scrawny guys and it sets up a lot of these kids for disappointment."

On who would be champion if pro wrestling was real:

"Shelton Benjamin comes to mind. Bobby Lashley, like, tough guys, badass, wicked wrestlers, and in the back of their head, I could tell they wanted to say, 'if this was real, I would be the champion,' but it's not real. It's entertainment. And I had a coach called Rip Rogers. And Rip said, 'take all them Goddamn judo bulls--t and leave it at the door. This is phoney bulls--t and if I said someone's going to hit you in the head with a feather and you get knocked out, guess what. You get knocked out. It's just as phoney when you win as when you lose.' And it's exactly what I needed to hear."









Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Young Bucks Comment On Possible WWE Run
  • News On Goldberg's 2017 Deal With WWE
  • WWE Removes WrestleMania Poll
  • Charlotte On The Next Women's Stip Match
  • Corbin's Title Shot; Upcoming NXT Shows
  • XFL Hall of Fame Exhibit Being Created
  • Santino Talks About Problem With Ellsworth
  • Kenny Omega Comments On Possible WWE Run
  • Latest On Chyna's Cause Of Death
  • Sasha Heel Turn; NXT Star/Main Roster
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Roadblock 2016 on December 18th starting at 7:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2016 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]