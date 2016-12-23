Kenny Omega Comments On Possible WWE Run

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


12/23/2016

Kenny Omega recently appeared on Ring Rust Radio to promote Wrestle Kingdom 11 on January 4th. He also commented on talents going to WWE and possibly joining the company himself:

"The way they've carved their own path is really original to their own character. Finn Balor has a very unique appearance and the way that he goes about his business shouldn't be mimicked. If I showed up to NXT for example and started to play Mr. dress up, I'll just look like a cheaper copy, right? AJ Styles had the great debut at the Royal Rumble and segued that into pretty much main event status. That is great and I'm really happy and proud of those guys, but I've always placed my priority on building a legacy in Japan first and foremost. AJ did a lot in a short time a New Japan. Finn Balor was one of the mainstays of the junior division, but I do think if he stayed he probably would have been a heavyweight draw as well. I feel like I don't want to leave something incomplete in Japan if I do decide to move on. I love the country, I love the people and I do feel a sense of loyalty and I do feel like the best years and the best ideas I have in my brain should be given to accomplishing the dreams that I have had for New Japan. Doing what I did as a junior, doing what I did in the G1, main eventing in the Tokyo Dome, these are all things that neither AJ nor Finn did in their time in New Japan, so I like to think that all three of us are etching our very different path in pro wrestling. As happy and proud as I am for them, I don't ever want to mimic or follow in their footsteps. If I do something I want it to be something completely original or an industry first or something that's never been done before."









