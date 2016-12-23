WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Sasha Heel Turn; NXT Star/Main Roster
Posted by Steve Carrier on 12/23/2016 at 02:25 PM

- As seen on Monday’s episode of RAW, WWE did an angle that saw Nia Jax destroying Sasha Banks. The company has her doing an injury angle so that she can come back and work a match against Nia Jax.

In regards to long-term plans for Sasha, we have learned that the company will be turning her heel, possibly after her feud with Jax. While no date has been set for a showdown between Banks and Jax, it will most likely take place at The Rumble pay-per-view or the March 15th Fastlane event.

As previously reported, Dave Meltzer reported that Sasha Banks is scheduled for a big match at next year’s WrestleMania event. It is very possible that she could go into that match as the top heel.

- NXT Superstar Liv Morgan is being advertised appear at the December 28th WWE Live Event in Brooklyn, NY at the Barclays Center, which is a RAW brand event. She is scheduled to team with Bayley and Alicia Fox to take on Emma, Dana Brooke, and Nia Jax in a six-woman tag team match at the event.







