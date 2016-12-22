WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Balor Speaks Out About His Injury
Posted by Steve Carrier on 12/22/2016 at 11:41 PM

During an interview with The UK Sun, Finn Balor spoke out about his injury:

"This is the first bit of time off I have had in about 10 years so to have this unfortunate break – which I wish didn't happen – you have to make a positive out of a negative and I have learnt a lot of the last couple of months. I think being able to not worry about everything around me has helped. If I cannot affect a situation I take myself out of it.

"I don't pay much attention to the news or what's happening in politics and I applied that to wrestling because it is not important to me right now. What is important to me is getting my shoulder 100 percent right. So I took myself out of the WWE Performance Center and took myself down to Birmingham, Alabama where they are one of the leading specialists in shoulder rehabilitation and working seven hours a day down there to try to make it back for WrestleMania."

Click here for the full interview.







