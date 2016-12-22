WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


On the latest edition of Stone Cold's podcast, Steve Austin comments on wrestlers getting more time off:

"Well, I’m not going to sit here and be an advocate for mandatory 4 week break period, but I think it would be a pretty good idea to give the guys and gals a little bit of a break to step in there and take a load off of them to allow them to chill for a bit. Whether it’s to give them 4 weeks solid, or 2 weeks here and 2 weeks there; you know, the business of pro wrestling, or sports entertainment–whatever you want to call it, it’s a grind, and those men and women are working their a**es off, and sometimes when I look back on the way I was running–pretty damn fast. If I had a little stop down there, would have been pretty cool, but you never are going to get one of the boys or girls to say, hey man, go see the old man [Vince McMahon], I’m burned out. Vince McMahon is a workaholic; he sleeps 4 hours a night. The last thing that you want to tell the old man is that you are burned out–you need a break. Triple H was a road warrior too. I know he’s taken on more of a role there. Working with talent, and the Head of Talent, so, Triple H was a road warrior. He wasn’t a drinker, he was in the gym, he studied the business, so he’s not a burned out guy either, and that guy had a high work ethic before he got into the business. He started sitting side by side with Vince, so he’s a lifer in the business, and a high work ethic guy, so when you say burned out, I know he’s just going to look at you with that look like you’re just not cut out for this. That is a great idea; the company would have to implement that because you’re not going to get too many people to say that. Now, there is always that arbitrary knucklehead who will say that, but usually when they do, that is when their push comes to an abrupt stop."







