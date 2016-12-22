WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Possible NXT Debut At The Royal Rumble
Posted by Steve Carrier on 12/22/2016 at 09:04 PM

Tye Dillinger may be making his main roster debut very soon.

We have been told that WWE officials have been talking about having Tye Dillinger possibly make his main roster debut at upcoming Royal Rumble event in the 30-Man Battle Royal match. While plans could always change, there is talk of having him be the 10th entrant in the match, which would make a lot of sense considering his chant is way over.

The company feels that his “10 chant” that has caught on at NXT events will be the next big thing, similar to the “What” and “Yes” chants.







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Young Bucks Comment On Possible WWE Run
  • News On Goldberg's 2017 Deal With WWE
  • WWE Removes WrestleMania Poll
  • Charlotte On The Next Women's Stip Match
  • Corbin's Title Shot; Upcoming NXT Shows
  • XFL Hall of Fame Exhibit Being Created
  • Santino Talks About Problem With Ellsworth
  • Kenny Omega Comments On Possible WWE Run
  • Latest On Chyna's Cause Of Death
  • Sasha Heel Turn; NXT Star/Main Roster
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Roadblock 2016 on December 18th starting at 7:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2016 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]