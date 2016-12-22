WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Steve Carrier on 12/22/2016 at 03:04 PM

Coming out of Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown Live, WWE started up a program between The Miz and Dean Ambrose that will accumulate at the Royal Rumble for the Intercontinental title.

With John Cena making his return to WWE programming next week, it’s very likely that Cena will resume his feud with Styles on this show and go on to face Cena at the Royal Rumble. Cena interfering or showing up after Styles defends his Title against Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin is a likely scenario for his return.

Confirmed matches for the show include:

* Kevin Owens defending his WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns

* 30-Man Royal Rumble Match

The Royal Rumble will take place on January 29, 2017, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. As always, we will be providing live play-by-play coverage of the event.







