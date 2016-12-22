WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  CM Punk Gives Away His WWE Title Belt
Posted by Steve Carrier on 12/22/2016 at 10:40 AM

Apparently former WWE Superstar CM Punk has gave away one of his WWE Titles, according to Cliff Compton.

Cliff Compton, who previously worked for WWE under the name “Domino”, mentioned that Punk gave him one of his Championship WWE Title belts. The story goes, the two were going through Punk’s storage unit, and Compton came across the title and listed it. Punk ended up giving it to him as a Christmas present. Compton said that the title is legit, not a replica.




CM Punk and WWE had a nasty break-up in 2014, which led to his retirement and a lawsuit, thanks to a podcast Punk did with Colt Cabana.







