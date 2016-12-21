WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Stephanie Talks More About Rousey/WWE
Posted by Steve Carrier on 12/21/2016 at 11:56 PM

Stephanie McMahon talked with USA Today to discuss the of Ronda Rousey and WWE...

On Rousey’s appeal: “Our fans love Ronda. Ronda has this cross platform appeal in terms of all forms of entertainment. We would welcome her with open arms. She is the total package.”

On why her Wrestlemania 31 cameo worked so well: “The moment was awe inspiring. Our business works the best when there is magic and energy in the air, and Ronda’s presence brought that. With a guest appearance like Ronda’s, to work best it has to be genuine and authentic. Pop culture is a huge strategy for WWE, our storylines are reflective of what’s happening in the world and what’s popular. In sports, it doesn’t get much more popular than Ronda.”

On if she'd fit into the company: “Muhammad Ali credited pro wrestling for where he got his trash talking skills and persona. I would like to think there is a bit of ‘Rowdy’ and wrestling history in Ronda and the way she carries herself, but she is definitely her own individual brand.”

Click here for the full interview.







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • The Latest On McGregor/WWE
  • Possible Matches For The Royal Rumble
  • CM Punk Gives Away His WWE Title Belt
  • Stephanie Talks More About Rousey/WWE
  • Cole Tried To Get McGuinness In WWE?
  • Mysterio Asked About Best Wrestler In WWE
  • Main Event Set For NXT Takeover: San Antonio
  • Billy Gunn Comments On Possible Return
  • Big Match For Sasha Banks At WrestleMania?
  • Apollo Crews Gets Miz Participation Award
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Roadblock 2016 on December 18th starting at 7:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2016 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]