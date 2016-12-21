WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Cole Tried To Get McGuinness In WWE?
Posted by Steve Carrier on 12/21/2016 at 11:25 PM

During an interview with ESPN.com, Michael Cole talked about Nigel McGuinness signing with WWE. Here is an excerpt:

"I cannot wait. I've been trying to get Nigel here for a long time," Cole told ESPN. "And this just worked out to be the perfect venue to bring him aboard.

"He's gonna start his career off as part of this tournament, but he's gonna be with WWE full time going forward," Cole continued. "We have a lot of plans for Nigel, and I think fans are going to be excited seeing what he has coming in his career. There's not a better person to be able to do this."

