Mysterio Asked About Best Wrestler In WWE

Posted by Steve Carrier on 12/21/2016 at 10:29 PM

During an interview with SI.com, Rey Mysterio was asked about who he feels is the best wrestler in WWE:

“Randy Orton is, in my eyes and in my heart, the best wrestler in that company,” said Mysterio. “I’m not talking about high flying, I’m not taking about the fast-paced acrobatic style. To me, he’s the best in WWE right now. I don’t think there is ever going to be a guy that works the style he does. The way he carries himself in the ring means a lot to me. Randy has a great presence and style that can’t be compared to anyone, and nobody can imitate his style. I actually use Randy Orton as an example to my son because he wants to start training in January,” said Mysterio, whose son was involved in WWE storylines in 2005. “My son is a big kid—he’s 6’1”, 205—and I insist that he must watch and learn from Randy’s style. Not to imitate, but just to learn from what he has done over the years and see his evolution into who he is now. I have tremendous respect for that man. He’s an awesome human being, and he’s a general in the ring.”

