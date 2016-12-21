WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Main Event Set For NXT Takeover: San Antonio
Posted by Steve Carrier on 12/21/2016 at 10:26 PM

Bobby Roode defeated Roderick Strong, Tye Dillinger and Andrade “Cien” Almas in a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT to become the new #1 contender to NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. Roode will get his shot at the January 28th NXT “Takeover: San Antonio” event during Royal Rumble weekend.

Roode reacted to his victory in the following post-match video:









Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • The Latest On McGregor/WWE
  • Possible Matches For The Royal Rumble
  • CM Punk Gives Away His WWE Title Belt
  • Stephanie Talks More About Rousey/WWE
  • Cole Tried To Get McGuinness In WWE?
  • Mysterio Asked About Best Wrestler In WWE
  • Main Event Set For NXT Takeover: San Antonio
  • Billy Gunn Comments On Possible Return
  • Big Match For Sasha Banks At WrestleMania?
  • Apollo Crews Gets Miz Participation Award
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Roadblock 2016 on December 18th starting at 7:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2016 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]