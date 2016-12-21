WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Apollo Crews Gets Miz Participation Award
Posted by Steve Carrier on 12/21/2016 at 10:31 AM

While speaking to Dasha Fuentes after his loss to The Miz, Apollo Crews tried to say that The Miz cheated in his match like he always does. A package arrives for Crews and it turns out to be a Miz Participation Award. Crews says he’s a very motivated person and will be using this award for motivation. Crews says he takes this very seriously and he’s going to hold onto the award. He thanks The Miz.









Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • The Latest On McGregor/WWE
  • Possible Matches For The Royal Rumble
  • CM Punk Gives Away His WWE Title Belt
  • Stephanie Talks More About Rousey/WWE
  • Cole Tried To Get McGuinness In WWE?
  • Mysterio Asked About Best Wrestler In WWE
  • Main Event Set For NXT Takeover: San Antonio
  • Billy Gunn Comments On Possible Return
  • Big Match For Sasha Banks At WrestleMania?
  • Apollo Crews Gets Miz Participation Award
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Roadblock 2016 on December 18th starting at 7:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2016 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]