  News on Sasha/Charlotte Finish; Next Week's SD
Posted by Steve Carrier on 12/20/2016 at 11:34 PM

- According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, it was Vince McMahon's idea for Sasha Banks to tap out with two seconds left during her Iron Man match against Charlotte at Roadblock. Apparently McMahon was concerned about the crowd heat for the match and wanted to do something that would have the fans counting down to the final moments of the match. The creative team reportedly thought it was a bad idea but Vince had the final decision.

- WWE has a stacked show for next week's edition of SmackDown Live in Chicago. Here is what has been announced:

* John Cena returns

* SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt vs. Heath Slater & Rhyno, American Alpha and The Usos in an elimination match

* WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler

