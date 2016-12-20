WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


- In an interview with ESPN.com, Triple H was asked about WWE possibly signing Will Ospreay:

"Will Ospreay is an amazing talent. There's a lot of amazing talent out there. When they're available, when it's the right time for them, I wanna work with all of them. It's funny to me people say things along the lines of this guy is an amazing talent but maybe he's not the right fit, or this guy doesn't have the experience. If they're great at this, then talent is talent. I wanna bring in the best talent, I wanna help them be better. I wanna take our process and help them be the best they can be."

